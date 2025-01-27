Inside Gaza’s Hospitals: The Crisis and Lack of Medical Supplies

Gaza’s healthcare system is in crisis. According to the World Health Organization, "80% of Gaza's health system has been destroyed, with only 16 of Gaza's 36 hospitals partially operational as of January 2025." Surviving hospitals struggle to provide care, facing shortages of basic supplies like water and fuel in addition to essential medical equipment like painkillers, saline, and ventilators. Gaza’s hospitals are overwhelmed by patients—most of whom are women and children—in dire need of care.



This video delves into the devastating toll of the Israel-Hamas war on Gaza’s healthcare system, and the impact on health professionals and countless civilian lives in jeopardy. Watch the full video to learn more.