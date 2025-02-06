India: The Dawn of the Second Republic
Milan Vaishnav discusses the ascendance of Modi, the rise of the BJP, and the political implications of India's second republic.
Milan Vaishnav discusses the ascendance of Modi, the rise of the BJP, and the political implications of India's second republic.
This past June, Narendra Modi's BJP party emerged as the single largest party in India's parliamentary elections. Milan Vaishnav argues that the rise of Modi and the political dominance of the BJP mark a new political era—the dawn of the second republic. How does this political era differ from preceding ones, and how will the policy impacts manifest in Indian society? Learn more in this edition of Carnegie Explains.