How Can the U.S. Stop Losing the Race for Clean Energy?

The clean energy revolution is here. While global investments in solar, wind, and next-gen tech are booming, the U.S. risks missing out on trillions in future markets.



Right now, China dominates clean energy manufacturing—from batteries to solar panels—while the U.S. struggles to scale up. So, how can America get back in the race?



Carnegie Fellows Milo McBride and Noah Gordon offer three key strategies to move toward energy independence and technological leadership.



🔹 Leapfrog: Develop game-changing technologies like next-gen batteries that don’t rely on China’s supply chain.

🔹 Friendshore: Partner with countries like India to diversify manufacturing.

🔹 Prioritize: Focus on sectors where the U.S. has an edge—like advanced geothermal energy.



Watch this Carnegie Explains to learn how the U.S. can lead in the clean energy future.