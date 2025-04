The fragile ceasefire in Gaza has collapsed, and violence has resumed in Gaza. Under the Trump administration, U.S. policy is shifting in unexpected ways. From direct talks with Hamas to controversial calls for Palestinian resettlement, Washington’s role in the conflict is rapidly evolving.



What’s driving these policy shifts? And what do they mean for Gaza, the West Bank, and the broader region? Zaha Hassan explores these questions and more in this #CarnegieExplains.