Annual Reports
Who We AreOur StoryBoard of TrusteesSenior LeadershipPolicy IdeasEmploymentStaff
OUR MISSION

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace generates strategic ideas and independent analysis, supports diplomacy, and trains the next generation of scholar-practitioners to help countries and institutions take on the most difficult global problems and advance peace.

OUR MISSION

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace generates strategic ideas and independent analysis, supports diplomacy, and trains the next generation of scholar-practitioners to help countries and institutions take on the most difficult global problems and advance peace.

Read the 2024 Annual Report
Read the 2024 Annual Report