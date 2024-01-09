Carnegie China

Leading scholars from across China connect with international Policy Experts and practitioners to research Beijing's evolving approached to economics, security, and global governance. China-focused programs support dialogue and collaboration among the next generation of Chinese and American leaders.

Carnegie Europe

Established in 2007, Carnegie Europe continues to be a trusted source on European foreign and security policy. Through its diverse network of international scholars, Carnegie Europe provides independent and relevant research and recommendations on a wide range of thematic areas at the core of international and European affairs including decoding the integration path of the European Union, European democratic reform, the domestic and global challenges of climate change policy, Europe's international relationships, and the potential regeneration of transatlantic relations.

Carnegie India

Founded in April 2016, Carnegie India has already captured the attention of policymakers in India and around the world. Led and staffed by Indian experts, the center is building on decades of Carnegie research and has a growing network of contributors across South Asia. Its work concentrates on the political economy of reform in India, the country's foreign and security policy challenges, and the role of technological innovation in India's internal transformation and international relations.

Carnegie Middle East Center

Founded in 2006, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut stands out in the region for its deep research and thoughtful, nonpartisan dialogue. The center's scholars come from across the region, including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen. With the Arab world under-going unprecedented change, the center examines both the internal and cross-border political, economic, and ideological challenges facing the region and the role of world powers in bringing stability.

Carnegie Russia Eurasia