Rather Than Scrapping a U.S.-Northern Europe Forum, Leaders Should Expand It

This week, the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries, and the United States are meeting in Sweden for the Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe, or E-PINE. In recent years, E-PINE has served as a forum for Washington to engage with countries in Northeast Europe, but now that Sweden and Finland have joined NATO, all members of E-PINE have access to Washington in Brussels.

Some might say E-PINE is now redundant. But rather than scrapping it, leaders should reinvigorate it. U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration have touted flexible multilateralism, which should be understood not only as inventing new constellations of countries to cooperate on shared issues but also as renovating old ones to make them more effective and energetic at tackling today’s problems. In this vein, E-PINE should bring Poland and Germany on board.

Since 2003, the E-PINE format has brought together officials from the U.S. State Department and political directors of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic states and Nordic countries. Before E-PINE, Washington was engaged in the region through the Northern Europe Initiative (NEI), founded in 1997 to integrate the Baltic states into Euro-Atlantic circles and strengthen regional cooperation. When Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania joined NATO and the EU twenty years ago, there were questions over whether to sustain NEI. The United States decided then to maintain its engagement via E-PINE. NATO’s northern enlargement now signifies a similar turning point.

Security in Europe’s northeast is heavily dependent on regional and transatlantic cooperation. The European Baltic Sea states have traditionally been connected through various political, security, and defense collaborations. The Nordic defense ministers meet regularly in the Nordic Defense Cooperation format, and the Nordics and Baltics meet in the Nordic-Baltic Eight grouping. Defense ministers from the five Nordics, the Baltics, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and the UK also meet in the Northern Group twice a year. And the Council of Baltic Sea States—recently reinvigorated after suspending Russian membership—brings together the foreign ministers of all Baltic Sea littoral states and the EU.

Many of these groupings have existed for years, but the Russian war on Ukraine is now ramping up the pressure to turn talking shops into productive cooperation formats. This means critically examining what each of them contributes concretely, and, if necessary, revising their substance and membership.