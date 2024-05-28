2024 Election to Watch: South Africa

On May 29, South Africans will decide across three separate ballots the control of Parliament and nine provincial assemblies. The election will determine whether the African National Congress (ANC), led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is able to maintain its thirty-year grip on the electorate or if the party that has ruled since the end of apartheid will be forced to form a coalition for the first time. The interests of the possible governing coalitions have wide-ranging implications domestically, regionally, and globally, as South Africa continues to make its case as a standard-bearer for international leadership on the continent.

Despite a wide margin of error in opinion polling and decline in vote-share from 69 percent in 2004 to 57 percent in 2019, the ANC is still expected to maintain its leadership of any government that would form following the elections, which are overseen by the highly trusted Independent Electoral Commission.

However, South Africans are increasingly dissatisfied with many aspects of the country’s governance. Employment, migration, and infrastructure are all emerging as voting issues, especially among younger voters who make up 18 percent of the voting population. Also on voters’ minds is corruption: in April, the National Prosecuting Authority revealed that 700 public officials had been arrested for corruption since the previous national election.