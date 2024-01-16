experts
Andrew O’Donohue
Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

about

Andrew O’Donohue is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. He is also the Carl J. Friedrich Fellow in Harvard University’s Department of Government and a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. His research studies democratic backsliding, law and politics, and political polarization, with a focus on Turkey, Israel, and the Middle East.

O’Donohue is the co-editor, with Thomas Carothers, of Democracies Divided: The Global Challenge of Political Polarization, published by the Brookings Institution Press. His writing has also been published by The AtlanticForeign AffairsForeign PolicyThe Journal of DemocracyThe Washington Post, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for American Progress, the German Marshall Fund, The Hill, and Lawfare. Previously, O’Donohue was a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow at Carnegie and a research fellow at the Istanbul Policy Center.

affiliations
areas of expertise
Middle EastTürkiyePolitical ReformDemocracy
education
PhD Candidate, Harvard University, AB, Harvard College
languages
English, Spanish, Turkish