Andrew O’Donohue is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. He is also the Carl J. Friedrich Fellow in Harvard University’s Department of Government and a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. His research studies democratic backsliding, law and politics, and political polarization, with a focus on Turkey, Israel, and the Middle East.

O’Donohue is the co-editor, with Thomas Carothers, of Democracies Divided: The Global Challenge of Political Polarization, published by the Brookings Institution Press. His writing has also been published by The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, The Journal of Democracy, The Washington Post, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for American Progress, the German Marshall Fund, The Hill, and Lawfare. Previously, O’Donohue was a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow at Carnegie and a research fellow at the Istanbul Policy Center.