What the French Far Right Wants Next

On a recent episode of The World Unpacked, host Sophia Besch spoke with Tara Varma, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, about the recent French election. An excerpt from their conversation, which has been edited for clarity, is below.

Sophia Besch: Did Macron’s gamble pay off, or did it backfire?

Tara Varma: I would say it could have backfired in a possibly worse manner than it ultimately did, but I wouldn’t really say it paid off.

When Macron came into power in 2017, he came in without a party structure and managed basically to get 360 members of the National Assembly in a scenario that France had never seen before. Today, he ends up with only 160 members of parliament, which is better than what was expected. People thought that his party could be totally wiped out. He’s not wiped out, but it’s a severe decrease from what he originally had—and also from his original motto, which was to be the bulwark against the far right.

Sophia Besch: How secure is Macron’s leadership of his own party?

Tara Varma: Macron came [into power] with a movement called En Marche. Then it transformed into La République En Marche. Then it transformed into Renaissance. And now the latest avatar of this coalition for the campaign was called Ensemble Together. In a way, this is symbolic, but I think it does say something about what Macronism was and is today: it’s something that is hard to grasp, and it still centers very much around the figure of Macron. He has struggled to, if not name an heir, even get people to be future Macron[-style] leaders.

He has a very solitary way of governing. We saw with his decision to dissolve [the National Assembly], where he didn’t forewarn his prime minister, the president of the National Assembly, the president of the Senate—which he is supposed to do by the Constitution. He spoke to them afterward, but his decision was clear.

I think we’re finding ourselves in a situation where basically the onus is on him to empower the new parliamentarians of his coalition and to see the extent to which he can extend goodwill and political will to form something that goes beyond him.