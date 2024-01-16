Christopher Shell is a fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His work examines the domestic aspects of U.S. foreign policy, specifically exploring how American communities view foreign policy challenges and the material and economic impacts of an interventionist approach. He also focuses on U.S. policy toward the Western Hemisphere, with particular emphasis on Haiti and the wider Caribbean.
His writings have appeared in Foreign Policy, The Georgetown Journal of International Affairs, The World Politics Review, The National Interest, and Responsible Statecraft. He has also appeared on CNN. A trained historian, Christopher received his BA from Howard University and his PhD from Michigan State University.