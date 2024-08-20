Maduro’s Resilience Reflects the West’s Limited Influence in Venezuela

Global leaders have reacted in three different ways to the overtly fraudulent elections that Venezuela’s authoritarian president, Nicolás Maduro, claims to have won on July 28, despite ample evidence to the contrary. Based on vote tallies provided by the opposition and viewed as legitimate by independent observers, Maduro won 30.4 percent of the vote, against 67.2 percent for the opposition. But according to the “official” results, Maduro—in power for more than a decade—won 51 percent of the vote.

Numerous European and Latin American countries, alongside the United States, announced that they would not recognize the official results. Chilean President Gabriel Boric said he did not recognize Maduro’s “self-proclaimed” victory. Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay, among others, made similar statements or signed declarations to that effect, which led the Venezuelan regime to expel their diplomats from Caracas. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has recognized Edmundo González, the opposition candidate, as the winner of the election, but it has not called him president-elect.

This group’s limited influence leaves it with few options. The appetite for a renewed pressure campaign involving sanctions against Venezuela is slim, largely because a similar attempt after the 2018 sham elections may have deepened the country’s economic misery while failing to destabilize the Maduro regime. In April, the United States reimposed some sanctions, as well as a raft of individual sanctions. In addition, many in this group, particularly the United States, are concerned that broader sanctions could increase emigration. More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left their home country because of political instability and economic hardship, and many are now in neighboring countries and the United States. The migrant crisis has become a fraught topic in several countries in the region, such as Chile and Colombia, among others.

A second group of mostly nondemocratic regimes has quickly recognized Maduro’s proclaimed victory. Many of these countries are his long-standing allies, including Cuba, China, Iran, Nicaragua, and Russia. Bolivia, Honduras, and two Caribbean island states are also part of this group.

A third group consisting of Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico has opted for a wait-and-see approach. These countries requested the voting tally sheets from Venezuela’s National Electoral Council in order to make a decision. The three also sought to facilitate a mediation between Maduro and the opposition, though chances for a meaningful dialogue are slim, as all such attempts over the past decade have failed. On August 14, Mexico removed itself from the mediation initiative, announcing that it would limit itself to awaiting the voting tally sheets.