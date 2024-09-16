Two Ways Washington Should Shift Its Strategy Toward the Middle East

On a recent episode of The World Unpacked, host Sophia Besch spoke with Amr Hamzawy, director of Carnegie’s Middle East Program, about great power competition in the region. An excerpt from their conversation, which has been edited for clarity, is below.

Sophia Besch: You recently published a digital feature on great power competition in the Middle East and North Africa. Before you set out to do this project, what would you say was the prevailing narrative?

Amr Hamzawy: Consistently throughout the last four to six years, the prevailing narrative has been about a retreating U.S. influence in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as about a rising Chinese role and influence and a disruptive Russian role. And this is not only in Syria, but everywhere across the region. Scholars were pointing to Russia and Libya, Russia and North Africa, Russia and the Sahel region.

Once my colleagues and I were digging into the details of what exactly is happening on the ground, we weren’t as convinced. Is the Gulf trading only with China, or is it still trading with the United States as well? Is Morocco trading more with China as opposed to its very strong trade relations with the European Union? And once we started digging even into military deployment, into arms sales, we were getting into a complex picture that actually evades the simple narrative of a retreating superpower and emerging contestation from China and Russia that goes in a one-sided direction.