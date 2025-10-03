The Riyadh Comedy Festival Isn’t Trying to Change Your Opinion of Saudi Arabia

Why has the Saudi state invested so heavily in global cultural events and institutions?

In the past month, Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the marquee Riyadh Comedy Festival and participation in a proposed buyout of video game company Electronic Arts (EA) have reignited criticisms that these efforts are mere reputation laundering. In this view, Saudi Arabia’s cultural investments serve to distract from its poor human rights record and position the country as an attractive destination for tourists and foreign capital. Yet while official Saudi messaging has hyped the kingdom’s ability to bring in “world class stars,” the driving forces behind these audiences are domestic concerns: shaping mass social values, generating new revenue, and meeting the personal interests of key officials.

If the comedy festival was intended to improve Saudi Arabia’s image abroad, that effort has backfired spectacularly. Comedians’ discussions of the festival on various podcasts soon snowballed into more vocal criticism. Human Rights Watch pointed out the kingdom’s suppression of activism and free speech and called on participants to speak out against these restrictions. Comedians who turned down invitations slammed their counterparts’ involvement in jokes and statements, even publicizing terms of participation that forbid criticism of Saudi Arabia, the royal family, or any religion. In all, the festival has served largely to bring Saudi Arabia’s human rights record back into public debate in the United States and elsewhere.

Nor has Riyadh turned many participants into effective cultural ambassadors for the kingdom. Few comedians publicly listed Riyadh on their tour schedules or promoted their participation outside of official Saudi social media accounts (with Chris Tucker a notable exception). Even when comedians defended their participation, they hardly did Saudi Arabia’s image any favors. Christopher DiStefano and Mark Normand both cracked jokes about restrictions on women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, while most just defended taking a paycheck.

No doubt the presence of several high-profile names—Aziz Ansari, Dave Chapelle, Louis C.K., and Bill Burr, to name a few—cuts against Saudi Arabia’s pariah status in the aftermath of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, for Saudi leaders and domestic audiences alike. Then again, that point was largely made by then president Joe Biden with a 2022 visit to the kingdom, part of a broader deprioritizing of human rights in U.S. foreign policy. So why invest sizable sums in a major comedy festival?

Domestic considerations drive these efforts. First and foremost, events such as the comedy festival form part of an ongoing effort to have “quality of life” opportunities—including entertainment—offset the Saudi monarchy’s declining generosity toward its citizens and its de-emphasis of religion (and especially religious authorities) as a source of legitimation. In an early 2016 interview, de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) noted that “good recreational and cultural opportunities” could compensate for lower per-capita incomes—a pitch subsequently embodied in the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), a state-backed vehicle for promoting public entertainment. Where it once tested the waters with closed-door concerts, the GEA now sponsors wide-ranging festival “seasons” (the comedy lineup forms part of Riyadh season), veritable raves in the deserts surrounding major cities, and more.

While part of this reflects an effort by Saudi authorities to shape what Saudi citizens should want—anything other than a political voice or political causes—it also reflects what many Saudi citizens already do want. The dominance of English-language comedians in the festival lineup reflects widespread Saudi access to satellite television, websites, and social media platforms even prior to Vision 2030. This is reinforced by scholarship programs that have sent hundreds of thousands of Saudis to live in the United States and other Western countries (alongside select other destinations).