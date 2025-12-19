FEMA’s Turbulent Year and Uncertain Future

For months, President Donald Trump and his administration have been signaling that the FEMA Review Council’s recommendations and final report would set the direction for the future of the disaster response agency. But last week, the meeting to discuss the report was canceled at the very last minute by the White House. Now, the country remains without a vision for how the government handles disaster recovery and resilience in the context of more extreme, more costly disasters.

To discuss this moment of uncertainty, Carnegie senior fellow Sarah Labowitz spoke with former FEMA administrators Deanne Criswell and Pete Gaynor, as well as Danielle Aymond, a disaster recovery and FEMA funding specialist at Baker Donelson, and Michael Coen, former FEMA chief of staff.

Portions of their conversation are below and have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Sarah Labowitz: We thought we would have the report to talk about. Instead, we only have a preview from a CNN article, with four high-level categories. One, will FEMA remain in DHS? Two, more staff reductions. Three is reformulating the public assistance program as a block grant program instead of a reimbursement-based program. Fourth, privatizing elements of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Let’s start with whether FEMA should be an independent agency.

Pete Gaynor: I think moving FEMA out of DHS—this is my personal opinion—is a gigantic distraction. I’m not sure that where FEMA sits counts as true reform when there’s so many other things that need reform. The Stafford Act says that the FEMA administrator is the principal adviser to the president for all things disasters. I’m not sure why it matters where [the agency] sits.

I’ll use my experience in the first Trump administration: Never did the secretary get in my way when I needed to talk to the president or the administration about what needed to happen when it comes to a national disaster. I think the important part of this is focusing on what matters, and that’s true reform. Moving FEMA out of DHS is just wasted time and energy.

Deanne Criswell: Although I agree with a lot of what you said, Pete, I disagree on whether FEMA should move out. I think reform is needed, and moving FEMA out of DHS does not constitute true reform. But I also think that the success of FEMA, the way it sits right now, is based on the relationship that that administrator has with the secretary. You had a good relationship during your time. I had a great relationship with Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas. But we have seen with other administrators that that relationship has not been there, and that lack of cohesiveness has really impeded this ability to do their mission.

I think the other part for me, though, is giving FEMA that Cabinet-level position creates a level of authority and responsibility for the administrator that it doesn’t have as a sub-Cabinet level. And the most important reason for that is long-term recovery.

We can talk all day about how FEMA is really good at coordinating the entire federal family in responding to and stabilizing an incident. But when it comes to long-term recovery, the FEMA administrator does not have the authority to direct other Cabinet-level members to do their own mission set. If the FEMA administrator was elevated to a Cabinet level, they would have greater ability to coordinate those other secretaries to accomplish their mission in long-term recovery—one that I just don’t think exists right now and one that we struggled with during my time.

Does it do true reform? No. Does it make a difference? I think it absolutely does make a difference with the overall effectiveness of an agency to accomplish its mission.

Sarah Labowitz: One of the things that was reported in the CNN article was a potential for 50 percent staff reductions at FEMA. What do you think about that?

Michael Coen: I think it would be devastating. Over time, FEMA has increased staff primarily because of the additional missions on FEMA. After the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act, there were more responsibilities brought to FEMA. Programs had to be created, and staff had to be hired. We’ve seen increased events across the country. Reducing the staff is going to reduce FEMA’s capability. When something catastrophic happens, FEMA won’t have the staff to do all the things that people will expect it to be able to do, then we’ll be rebuilding FEMA yet again.

Sarah Labowitz: Let’s talk about the block grants. I confess that I found the block grant piece hard to understand.

Danielle Aymond: Block grants are certainly not new to the federal government, but they are to FEMA. In the first Trump administration, when hurricanes Maria and Irma hit the territories, we saw a rapid change from the traditional programs of public assistance to almost a forced use of [block grants] for those territories. I think what we saw was the Trump administration’s focus on knowing what they’re buying from the beginning.

For the traditional public assistance programs, response is easy. You can look at debris, you can send drones in the air, you know prices for cubic feet of removal. You know really quickly a lot of your immediate response costs.

Recovery is harder. You have a bridge. It looks minorly damaged—maybe $1 million. You start working on it, and it has damage that you couldn’t see. It becomes a $10 million project. It takes longer. So you add inflation, you add some tariffs, material prices go up, and now it’s a $40 million bridge project, five years down the road.