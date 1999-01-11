event

Repairing the Regime: The Carnegie International Non-Proliferation Conference

Mon. January 11th, 1999

Monday, January 11, 1999

8:45 a.m.                       Conference Opening

            Jessica Mathews
            President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
            (RealVideo also available here)

 9 - 9:15 a.m. Welcome

            Joseph Cirincione, Director, Non-Proliferation Project,
            Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

 9:15 - 10:45 a.m. The Challenge of Russia’s Nuclear Cities

Chair: Kenneth Luongo
            Russian-American Nuclear Security Advisory Council

            Rose Gottemoeller
            United States Department of Energy

            Stephen Mladineo
            Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

            Lev Ryabev
            Ministry of Atomic Energy, Russian Federation

            Evgeny N. Avrorin
            Zababakhin Russian Federal Nuclear Center, Chelyabinsk-70

            David Bernstein
            Center for International Security and Cooperation, Stanford University

 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Inspecting Iraq

Introduction: Joseph Cirincione,
                        Director, Non-Proliferation Project
                        Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
                        (RealVideo also available here)

Speaker:         Richard Butler, Executive Chairman
                       United Nations Special Commission
                        (RealVideo also available here)

Comments by: David Albright
                        Institute for Science & International Security

 12:15 - 1:45 p.m. Luncheon

Speaker: Jayantha Dhanapala, Under Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, United Nations

1:45 – 3:15 p.m. Concurrent Sessions

Will the Agreed Framework In Korea Survive?

Chair: Mitchell B. Reiss       
            Korean Peninsula Energy Development Organization

            Gary Samore                         
            National Security Council

            Leon V. Sigal                                
            Social Sciences Research Council

The Non-Proliferation Treaty Approaches the 2000 Review

Chair: Honorable Lawrence Scheinman
            Monterey Institute of International Studies

            Harald Müller
            Peace Research Institute Frankfurt

            Mitsuru Kurosawa
            Osaka School of International Public Policy, Japan

            Ben Sanders
            Programme for Promoting Nuclear Non-Proliferation

            Shen Dingli
            Fudan University, People’s Republic of China

Counter-Proliferation: Deterrence, Defense and Counter-force

 Chair: Mitchel B. Wallerstein
            John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

            James N. Miller, Jr.
            Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy & Threat Reduction, United States

            Rear Admiral John F. Sigler
            U.S. Central Command, United States Navy

3:30 – 5:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions

Chemical and Biological Weapons: Terrorist Threats, Warfare Realities

Chair: Yonah Alexander
            George Washington University

            Brad Roberts
            Institute for Defense Analyses

            Elisa Harris
            National Security Council

            Honorable Vladimir Averchev
            Duma of the Russian Federation

            Dr. Amy Sands
            Monterey Institute of International Studies

Prospects for Bringing South Asia into Technology Control Regimes

Chair: Anupam Srivastava
            University of Georgia

            Neil Joeck
            Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

            Seema Gahlaut
            University of Georgia

            Lewis A. Dunn
            Science Applications International Corporation

Negotiating an End to Fissile Material Production

Chair: Ambassador Mark J. Moher
            Canadian Representative to the United Nations

            Rebecca Johnson
            The Acronym Institute

            Camille Grand
            Institut d’études politiques de Paris

            William Walker
            University of St. Andrews

            Michael A. Guhin
            United States Arms Control and Disarmament Agency

7:30 p.m. Dinner with Keynote Speaker

Honorable Karsten D. Voigt, Former Member of Bundestag and Speaker for the Social Democratic Party on Foreign Affairs,National Security and Arms Control, Federal Republic of Germany

Comments by:

Harald Müller, Peace Research Institute Frankfurt

Tuesday, January 12, 1999

8:30-9:30 a.m.      Special Address to Conference

                                    Honorable Samuel R. Berger
                                    Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs
                       

9:45 – 11:00 a.m. Concurrent Sessions

Russia and Iran: Can Diplomacy and Controls Stop Missile Proliferation?

Chair: Richard Speier
            Consultant to the Carnegie Non-Proliferation Project

            Honorable Robert Gallucci
            Dean, School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University

            Viktor Mizin
            Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation

            Honorable Robbie Sabel
            Arms Control and Disarmament Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel

 The Next Steps in Strategic Reductions

Chair:

            Michael Krepon
            Henry L. Stimson Center

            Bruce G. Blair
            Brookings Institution

            Matthew Bunn
            Harvard University

            Ambassador Thomas W. Graham Jr.
            Lawyers Alliance for World Security

            Robert G. Bell
            National Security Council

The Effectiveness of Sanctions

Chair: Leonard Weiss
            Committee on Governmental Affairs, United States Senate

            Henry D. Sokolski
            Nonproliferation Policy Education Center

            Gary Milhollin
            Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control

            Daniel T. Morrow
            Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

 11:10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Concurrent Sessions

The Russian WMD Proliferation Threats

Chair: Jessica Stern
            Council on Foreign Relations

            William C. Potter
            Monterey Institute of International Studies

            Jonathan B. Tucker
            Monterey Institute of International Studies

            Alexander A. Pikayev
            Carnegie Moscow Center

            Leonard S. Spector
            United States Department of Energy

Middle East Arms Control and Regional Security Dilemmas

Chair: Benjamin Frankel
            Security Studies

            Bruce Jentleson
            United States Institute of Peace/University of California at Davis

            Ariel Levite
            Bureau of International Security and Arms Control, Israel

            Khidhir Hamza
            Institute for Science and International Security

New Agendas

Chair: Natalie J. Goldring
            University of Maryland

            Darach MacFhionnbhairr
            Department of Foreign Affairs, Ireland

            Luiz F. Machado
            Embassy of Brazil

            Marina B. Laker
            Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Canada

            Patricia Lewis
            United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research

12:30 - 1:45 p.m. Luncheon

Speaker: Ambassador Sha Zukang, Director General, Arms Control and Disarmament Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People’s Republic of China

General Sessions

1:45 - 3:15 p.m. Fallout from the South Asia Tests

Chair: Gary K. Bertsch
            University of Georgia

            Shahid Kamal
            Embassy of Pakistan

            T P Sreenivasan
            Embassy of India

            Ambassador Cheng Ruisheng
            China Center of International Studies

            George Perkovich
            W. Alton Jones Foundation

            Robert Einhorn
            Department of State, United States

3:15 – 3:30 p.m  Break

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Special Address to the Conference

            Secretary of Energy Bill Richardson, United States Department of Energy
            (RealVideo also available here)

4:15 - 5:30 p.m. The Senate and the Duma: Two Views of the Problems

            Senator Pete V. Domenici
            United States Senate

            Honorable Alexei Arbatov
            Duma of the Russian Federation

 5:30 p.m. Closing Remarks

            Joseph Cirincione
            Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

MilitaryNuclear PolicyNuclear EnergyCaucasusRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

Jon Wolfsthal

Former Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Jon Wolfsthal was a nonresident scholar with the Nuclear Policy Program.