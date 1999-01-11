Repairing the Regime: The Carnegie International Non-Proliferation Conference

Registration
- News Stories about the Conference
- Panel Papers and Transcripts
- Results of the Conference Non-Proliferation Policy Survey
Monday, January 11, 1999
8:45 a.m. Conference Opening
Jessica Mathews
President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
(RealVideo also available here)
9 - 9:15 a.m. Welcome
Joseph Cirincione, Director, Non-Proliferation Project,
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
9:15 - 10:45 a.m. The Challenge of Russia’s Nuclear Cities
Chair: Kenneth Luongo
Russian-American Nuclear Security Advisory Council
Rose Gottemoeller
United States Department of Energy
Stephen Mladineo
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Lev Ryabev
Ministry of Atomic Energy, Russian Federation
Evgeny N. Avrorin
Zababakhin Russian Federal Nuclear Center, Chelyabinsk-70
David Bernstein
Center for International Security and Cooperation, Stanford University
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Inspecting Iraq
Introduction: Joseph Cirincione,
Director, Non-Proliferation Project
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
(RealVideo also available here)
Speaker: Richard Butler, Executive Chairman
United Nations Special Commission
(RealVideo also available here)
Comments by: David Albright
Institute for Science & International Security
12:15 - 1:45 p.m. Luncheon
Speaker: Jayantha Dhanapala, Under Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, United Nations
1:45 – 3:15 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
Will the Agreed Framework In Korea Survive?
Chair: Mitchell B. Reiss
Korean Peninsula Energy Development Organization
Gary Samore
National Security Council
Leon V. Sigal
Social Sciences Research Council
The Non-Proliferation Treaty Approaches the 2000 Review
Chair: Honorable Lawrence Scheinman
Monterey Institute of International Studies
Harald Müller
Peace Research Institute Frankfurt
Mitsuru Kurosawa
Osaka School of International Public Policy, Japan
Ben Sanders
Programme for Promoting Nuclear Non-Proliferation
Shen Dingli
Fudan University, People’s Republic of China
Counter-Proliferation: Deterrence, Defense and Counter-force
Chair: Mitchel B. Wallerstein
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
James N. Miller, Jr.
Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy & Threat Reduction, United States
Rear Admiral John F. Sigler
U.S. Central Command, United States Navy
3:30 – 5:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
Chemical and Biological Weapons: Terrorist Threats, Warfare Realities
Chair: Yonah Alexander
George Washington University
Brad Roberts
Institute for Defense Analyses
Elisa Harris
National Security Council
Honorable Vladimir Averchev
Duma of the Russian Federation
Dr. Amy Sands
Monterey Institute of International Studies
Prospects for Bringing South Asia into Technology Control Regimes
Chair: Anupam Srivastava
University of Georgia
Neil Joeck
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Seema Gahlaut
University of Georgia
Lewis A. Dunn
Science Applications International Corporation
Negotiating an End to Fissile Material Production
Chair: Ambassador Mark J. Moher
Canadian Representative to the United Nations
Rebecca Johnson
The Acronym Institute
Camille Grand
Institut d’études politiques de Paris
William Walker
University of St. Andrews
Michael A. Guhin
United States Arms Control and Disarmament Agency
7:30 p.m. Dinner with Keynote Speaker
Honorable Karsten D. Voigt, Former Member of Bundestag and Speaker for the Social Democratic Party on Foreign Affairs,National Security and Arms Control, Federal Republic of Germany
Comments by:
Harald Müller, Peace Research Institute Frankfurt
Tuesday, January 12, 1999
8:30-9:30 a.m. Special Address to Conference
Honorable Samuel R. Berger
Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs
9:45 – 11:00 a.m. Concurrent Sessions
Russia and Iran: Can Diplomacy and Controls Stop Missile Proliferation?
Chair: Richard Speier
Consultant to the Carnegie Non-Proliferation Project
Honorable Robert Gallucci
Dean, School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University
Viktor Mizin
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation
Honorable Robbie Sabel
Arms Control and Disarmament Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel
The Next Steps in Strategic Reductions
Chair:
Michael Krepon
Henry L. Stimson Center
Bruce G. Blair
Brookings Institution
Matthew Bunn
Harvard University
Ambassador Thomas W. Graham Jr.
Lawyers Alliance for World Security
Robert G. Bell
National Security Council
The Effectiveness of Sanctions
Chair: Leonard Weiss
Committee on Governmental Affairs, United States Senate
Henry D. Sokolski
Nonproliferation Policy Education Center
Gary Milhollin
Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control
Daniel T. Morrow
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
11:10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
The Russian WMD Proliferation Threats
Chair: Jessica Stern
Council on Foreign Relations
William C. Potter
Monterey Institute of International Studies
Jonathan B. Tucker
Monterey Institute of International Studies
Alexander A. Pikayev
Carnegie Moscow Center
Leonard S. Spector
United States Department of Energy
Middle East Arms Control and Regional Security Dilemmas
Chair: Benjamin Frankel
Security Studies
Bruce Jentleson
United States Institute of Peace/University of California at Davis
Ariel Levite
Bureau of International Security and Arms Control, Israel
Khidhir Hamza
Institute for Science and International Security
New Agendas
Chair: Natalie J. Goldring
University of Maryland
Darach MacFhionnbhairr
Department of Foreign Affairs, Ireland
Luiz F. Machado
Embassy of Brazil
Marina B. Laker
Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Canada
Patricia Lewis
United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research
12:30 - 1:45 p.m. Luncheon
Speaker: Ambassador Sha Zukang, Director General, Arms Control and Disarmament Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People’s Republic of China
General Sessions
1:45 - 3:15 p.m. Fallout from the South Asia Tests
Chair: Gary K. Bertsch
University of Georgia
Shahid Kamal
Embassy of Pakistan
T P Sreenivasan
Embassy of India
Ambassador Cheng Ruisheng
China Center of International Studies
George Perkovich
W. Alton Jones Foundation
Robert Einhorn
Department of State, United States
3:15 – 3:30 p.m Break
3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Special Address to the Conference
Secretary of Energy Bill Richardson, United States Department of Energy
(RealVideo also available here)
4:15 - 5:30 p.m. The Senate and the Duma: Two Views of the Problems
Senator Pete V. Domenici
United States Senate
Honorable Alexei Arbatov
Duma of the Russian Federation
5:30 p.m. Closing Remarks
Joseph Cirincione
Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace