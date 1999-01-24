State of the State

October 2000

Decentralization and Recentralization in Russia

On October 25, 2000, Nikolai Petrov, currently visiting professor at Macalester Colleger and former scholar-in-residence at the Carnegie Moscow Center, discussed the development of Russian federalism under President Vladimir Putin.



November 2000

Who is Sleeping in the Lenin Bedroom in the Kremlin? Money, Power and Politics in the Putin Era

On November 2, 2000, Andrei Ryabov, scholar-in -residence at the Carnegie Moscow Center discussed the principle influences behind the contemporary Russian political process.



December 2000

Prospects for Military Reform in Russia

On December 13, 2000 Carnegie Endowment Senior Associate Michael McFaul hosted a lunch meeting with Dmitri Trenin, Deputy Director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. Trenin discussed the present and future of the Russian military and what can the West do to assist Russia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces.

January 2001

Is There a Separation of Powers in Russia?

On January 9, 2001, Thomas Remington, Professor of Political Science at Emory University, spoke at the Endowment about the relationship between the executive and legislative branches of the Russian government. Remington discussed in detail how the Russian Duma negotiates with the president, who is given wide-ranging powers by the constitution.



February 2001

Is There a Future for Independent Media in Russia?

On February 22, 2001 Carnegie Endowment Senior Associate Michael McFaul hosted a lunch meeting with Matt Bivens, former editor of The Moscow Times.

March 2001

Russian Attitudes toward Democracy, Markets, and the West

On March 28, 2001, Carnegie Senior Associate Michael McFaul presented his findings on Russian attitudes toward democracy, markets, and the West, based on extensive polling conducted before and after parliamentary and presidential elections in 1999-2000.

May 2001

The Future of the Free Media in Russia

On May 1, 2001, Masha Lipman and Igor Malashenko discussed the recent attacks on free media in Russia, and its implications for Russia's political development. Masha Lipman is the former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Itogi; Igor Malashenko is the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Media-Most.