event

Carnegie Book Release- Deadly Arsenals: Tracking Weapons of Mass Destruction

Wed. June 12th, 2002
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ187IMGZYXDeadly Arsenals is a comprehensive survey of those countries that have, are pursuing, or have sought to acquire weapons of mass destruction. Building on the work of previous Carnegie surveys, it features all new chapters, maps and charts, including new coverage of chemical and biological weapons and ballistic missile proliferation. The study has extensive technical and political primers on weapons of mass destruction and the non-proliferation regime, resources on treaty membership, and a comprehensive overview by the book's primary author, Joseph Cirincione.

The release luncheon featured presentations by the book's authors and commentary from Carnegie Endowment experts:

¨ Joseph Cirincione, Senior Associate spoke on global proliferation trends

¨ Jon Wolfsthal, Associate on Russian nuclear programs

¨ Miriam Rajkumar, Project Associate on South Asia

¨ Rose Gottemoeller, Senior Associate on strategic nuclear forces

¨ George Perkovich, Senior Associate on Iran and Iraq

¨ Michael Swaine, Senior Associate on China

Carnegie President Jessica Mathews presided over the luncheon discussion.

SecurityMilitarySouth AmericaIranIsraelIraqSouth Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

Jon Wolfsthal

Former Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Jon Wolfsthal was a nonresident scholar with the Nuclear Policy Program.

Miriam Rajkumar

Former Associate, Non-Proliferation Project