Miriam Rajkumar supports all aspects of the Non-Proliferation Project, including issue briefs, publications, and the web site. She is also responsible for tracking and analyzing non-proliferation as well as political and security developments in the Middle East and South Asia. She is co-author of Deadly Arsenals, a seminal Carnegie publication that tracks weapons of mass destruction.

Prior to joining the Endowment, Rajkumar worked at Washington Policy and Analysis. There, she participated in the research and analysis of the world oil market, civilian nuclear energy, and the plutonium trade. Previously she was at the Nixon Center, where she worked on the political, security, and economic impact of U.S. policy toward Iran, the security environment in the Persian Gulf, and the pipeline politics of the Caspian Sea. She has also held research positions working on the Middle East at the Brookings Institution and on human rights issues at the United Nations Association of the United States.