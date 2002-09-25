China in Transition: A Look Behind the Scenes

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in conjunction with the Freeman Chair in China Studies of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and the Asia Pacific Research Center of Stanford University, organized a conference on China's domestic transition. This conference was hosted by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and is the product of close cooperation between the Carnegie Endowment and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

For complete conference summary, click here.

AGENDA OF THE MEETING

DIRKSEN SENATE BUILDING

SEPTEMBER 25, 2002

Host: The Hon. Joseph R. Biden Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Organizers: Freeman Chair in China Studies, Center for Strategic and International Studies

National Committee on United States-China Relations

With Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Asia/Pacific Research Center, Stanford University

8:30 Registration 9:00 Welcome and Introduction

Dr. John Hamre, President, Center for Strategic and International Studies

Mr. John Holden, President, National Committee on United States-China

Relations

9:20 A Historical Perspective on China's Domestic Transitions

Prof. Roderick MacFarquhar, Harvard University

China in Transitions

10:30 Challenges to Legitimacy: The Party in Transition

Session Chair: Ambassador James Sasser

Prof. Joseph Fewsmith, Boston University

So What Type of Party Is this Anyway?

Prof. Li Cheng, Woodrow Wilson Center and Hamilton College

Hu's in Charge after the 16th Party Congress?

Dr. Pei Minxin, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Corruption and the Rise of Systemic Risks in China

12:00-1:15 Buffet Lunch 1:30 Income, Population, and Health: Welfare Society in Transition

Session Chair: Dr. Bates Gill, Center for Strategic and International Studies

Prof. Deborah Davis, Yale University

Getting Ahead, Falling Behind

Prof. Huang Yanzhong, Grand Valley State University

Reform as Pandora's Box: China's Public Health Crisis

Ms. Joan Kaufman, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study

China's Family Planning Program: Recent Developments and Prospects for Change

2:45 Off the Beaten Track: Rural China in Transition

Session Chair: Mr. John Holden, National Committee on United States-China Relations

Prof. Thomas P. Bernstein, Columbia University

Tax Burdens in Rural China and their Implications for Instability

Mr. Brian Schwarzwalder, Rural Development Institute

Whose Land Is It Anyway? Land Tenure Reforms and the Rule of Law in Rural China

Prof. Liu Yawei, Carter Center, Emory University

Chinese Rural Elections and their Impact on Political Reform in China

4:00 The Changing Workplace: The Economy in Transition

Session Chair: Prof. Pieter Bottelier

Prof. Kellee Tsai, Johns Hopkins University

Private Entrepreneurs and Informal Finance in China

Dr. Stoyan Tenev, International Finance Corporation

Mr. James McGregor, Global Internet Ventures

Chinese Returnee Entrepreneurs and Venture Capital: A Potent Combination

5:15 Closing remarks