China in Transition: A Look Behind the Scenes

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in conjunction with the Freeman Chair in China Studies of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and the Asia Pacific Research Center of Stanford University, organized a conference on China's domestic transition. This conference was hosted by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and is the product of close cooperation between the Carnegie Endowment and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
For complete conference summary, click here.To read Professor Roderick MacFarquhar's keynote speech on the National Committee on United States-China Relations website, click here.
AGENDA OF THE MEETING
DIRKSEN SENATE BUILDING
SEPTEMBER 25, 2002
|Host:
|The Hon. Joseph R. Biden Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Organizers:
|Freeman Chair in China Studies, Center for Strategic and International Studies
National Committee on United States-China Relations
|With
|Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Asia/Pacific Research Center, Stanford University
8:30
|Registration
9:00
|Welcome and Introduction
Dr. John Hamre, President, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Mr. John Holden, President, National Committee on United States-China
Relations
9:20
|A Historical Perspective on China's Domestic Transitions
Prof. Roderick MacFarquhar, Harvard University
China in Transitions
10:30
|Challenges to Legitimacy: The Party in Transition
Session Chair: Ambassador James Sasser
Prof. Joseph Fewsmith, Boston University
So What Type of Party Is this Anyway?
Prof. Li Cheng, Woodrow Wilson Center and Hamilton College
Hu's in Charge after the 16th Party Congress?
Dr. Pei Minxin, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Corruption and the Rise of Systemic Risks in China
12:00-1:15
|Buffet Lunch
1:30
|Income, Population, and Health: Welfare Society in Transition
Session Chair: Dr. Bates Gill, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Prof. Deborah Davis, Yale University
Getting Ahead, Falling Behind
Prof. Huang Yanzhong, Grand Valley State University
Reform as Pandora's Box: China's Public Health Crisis
Ms. Joan Kaufman, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study
China's Family Planning Program: Recent Developments and Prospects for Change
2:45
|Off the Beaten Track: Rural China in Transition
Session Chair: Mr. John Holden, National Committee on United States-China Relations
Prof. Thomas P. Bernstein, Columbia University
Tax Burdens in Rural China and their Implications for Instability
Mr. Brian Schwarzwalder, Rural Development Institute
Whose Land Is It Anyway? Land Tenure Reforms and the Rule of Law in Rural China
Prof. Liu Yawei, Carter Center, Emory University
Chinese Rural Elections and their Impact on Political Reform in China
4:00
|The Changing Workplace: The Economy in Transition
Session Chair: Prof. Pieter Bottelier
Prof. Kellee Tsai, Johns Hopkins University
Private Entrepreneurs and Informal Finance in China
Dr. Stoyan Tenev, International Finance Corporation
Mr. James McGregor, Global Internet Ventures
Chinese Returnee Entrepreneurs and Venture Capital: A Potent Combination
5:15
|Closing remarks