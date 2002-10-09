Registration
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Research Center of Stanford University, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, sponsored a conference on U.S.-China-Taiwan policy issues. This conference was hosted by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and is the product of close cooperation between the Carnegie Endowment and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Taiwan and U.S. Policy: Toward Stability or Crisis, is the second part of a two-part conference series. To view the agenda for Part One of the series, please click here.
AGENDA OF THE MEETING
RUSSELL SENATE OFFICE BUILDING, THE CAUCUS ROOM
OCTOBER 9, 2002
Host:
The Hon. Joseph R. Biden, Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Organizers
China Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Asia/ Pacific Research Center, Stanford University
With:
Freeman Chair in China Studies, Center for Strategic and International Studies
National Committee on United States - China Relations
8:30 Registration and Coffee
8:45 Welcome and Introduction
Dr. Jessica Mathews, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Audio)
Dr. Larry Diamond, Stanford University (Audio)
9:00 The Economic Dimension
Session Chair: The Honorable Nat Bellocchi, Bellocchi & Co.
Presenters:
Dr. Nicholas Lardy, Brookings Institution (Audio)
Presentation Paper - (PDF)
Mr. John Tkacik, Heritage Foundation (Audio)
Discussant: Dr. Lawrence Lau, Stanford University (Audio)
10:30 Break
11:00 The Diplomatic Dimension
Session Chair: Professor Donald Zagoria, National Committee on American Foreign Policy
Presenters:
Mr. Peter Brookes, Heritage Foundation (Audio)
Mr. Alan Romberg, The Henry L. Stimson Center (Audio)
Discussant: Professor Nancy Bernkopf Tucker, Georgetown University (Audio)
12:30 Lunch
13:30 The Military-Political Dimension
Session Chair: Dr. Kurt Campbell, Center for Strategic and International Studies (Audio)
Presenters:
Professor David Shambaugh, George Washington University and Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (Audio)
Dr. Larry Wortzel, Heritage Foundation (Audio)
Discussant: Dr. Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Audio)
15:00 Break
15:15 The Role of Domestic Politics
Session Chair: Dr. David Lampton, SAIS, Johns Hopkins University (Audio)
Presenters:
Dr. Minxin Pei, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Audio)
Presentation Paper - (PDF)
Dr. Shelly Rigger, Davidson College (Audio)
Presentation Paper - (PDF)
Mr. Peter Yeo, House Committee on International Relations (Audio)
Presentation Paper - (PDF)
16:45 Closing Remarks