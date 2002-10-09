The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Research Center of Stanford University, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, sponsored a conference on U.S.-China-Taiwan policy issues. This conference was hosted by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and is the product of close cooperation between the Carnegie Endowment and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Taiwan and U.S. Policy: Toward Stability or Crisis, is the second part of a two-part conference series. To view the agenda for Part One of the series, please click here.

AGENDA OF THE MEETING

RUSSELL SENATE OFFICE BUILDING, THE CAUCUS ROOM

OCTOBER 9, 2002

Host:

The Hon. Joseph R. Biden, Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Organizers

China Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Asia/ Pacific Research Center, Stanford University

With:

Freeman Chair in China Studies, Center for Strategic and International Studies

National Committee on United States - China Relations

8:30 Registration and Coffee

8:45 Welcome and Introduction

Dr. Jessica Mathews, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Audio)

Dr. Larry Diamond, Stanford University (Audio)

9:00 The Economic Dimension

Session Chair: The Honorable Nat Bellocchi, Bellocchi & Co. Presenters: Dr. Nicholas Lardy, Brookings Institution (Audio)

Presentation Paper - (PDF)

Mr. John Tkacik, Heritage Foundation (Audio) Discussant: Dr. Lawrence Lau, Stanford University (Audio) Q and A

10:30 Break

11:00 The Diplomatic Dimension

Session Chair: Professor Donald Zagoria, National Committee on American Foreign Policy Presenters: Mr. Peter Brookes, Heritage Foundation (Audio)

Mr. Alan Romberg, The Henry L. Stimson Center (Audio) Discussant: Professor Nancy Bernkopf Tucker, Georgetown University (Audio) Q and A

12:30 Lunch

13:30 The Military-Political Dimension

Session Chair: Dr. Kurt Campbell, Center for Strategic and International Studies (Audio) Presenters: Professor David Shambaugh, George Washington University and Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (Audio)

Dr. Larry Wortzel, Heritage Foundation (Audio) Discussant: Dr. Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Audio) Q and A

15:00 Break

15:15 The Role of Domestic Politics

Session Chair: Dr. David Lampton, SAIS, Johns Hopkins University (Audio) Presenters: Dr. Minxin Pei, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Audio)

Presentation Paper - (PDF)

Dr. Shelly Rigger, Davidson College (Audio)

Presentation Paper - (PDF)

Mr. Peter Yeo, House Committee on International Relations (Audio)

Presentation Paper - (PDF) Q and A

16:45 Closing Remarks