Assessing the 16th Party Congress and China's New Leadership

Mon. November 25th, 2002
Introduction: Tom Carothers, Director, Democracy and Rule of Law Project

Impact of the 16th Party Congress on U.S.-China Relations: David "Mike" Lampton, Professor and Director of China Studies, Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies

Impact of the 16th Party Congress on Chinese domestic politics: Minxin Pei, Senior Associate and Co-Director, China Program

Impact of the 16th Party Congress on China's national security strategy: Michael Swaine, Senior Associate and Co-Director, China Program

Question and Answer Session

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.