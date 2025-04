Sino-U.S. and International Security Issues: A Roundtable Discussion with General Xiong Guangkai

IMGXYZ239IMGZYXAs part of his visit to Washington for Vice Ministerial level, U.S.-China Defense Consultative Talks (DCT), General Xiong engaged in a closed-session, off-the-record discussion with leading China scholars at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Pictured from left to right: General Xiong; James Steinberg, Vice President and Director, Foreign Policy Studies, The Brookings Institution; Michael Swaine, Senior Associate and Co-Director, China Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.