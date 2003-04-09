event

Asian Views of the North Korea Crisis and U.S. Policy

Wed. April 9th, 2003

Victor D. Cha, Professor and D.S. Song-Korea Foundation Chair in Asian Studies, Georgetown University, spoke on South Korea.

Katsu Furukawa, Senior Research Associate, Monterey Institute for International Studies, spoke on Japan.

Andrew C. Kuchins, Senior Associate and Director of Carnegie's Russia-Eurasia Program, spoke on Russia.

Michael D. Swaine, Senior Associate and Co-Director of Carnegie's China Program, spoke on China.

Donald W. Keyser, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, provided comments on the U.S. perspective.

*The comments of Victor Cha, Katsu Furukawa, Andrew Kuchins, and Michael Swaine are included in the summary.

MilitarySouth Korea
