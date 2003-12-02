REQUIRED IMAGE

Georgia on the Cusp of Change

Tue. December 2nd, 2003

Panelists:

Martha Brill Olcott, Carnegie senior associate, specializes in the problems of transitions in the Caucasus.

Anatol Lieven, Carnegie senior associate and a journalist, writer, and historian, has expertise in security and international affairs issues, and in particular in the former Soviet Union.

Edward Chow, Carnegie visiting fellow, focuses on international energy policy, and has advised the Georgian government on energy issues.

Charles King , associate professor of foreign service and government at Georgetown University, has done extensive research on ethnicity and nationalism in the former Soviet Union.

Martha Brill Olcott

Former Senior Associate, Russia and Eurasia Program and, Co-director, al-Farabi Carnegie Program on Central Asia

Olcott is professor emerita at Colgate University, having taught political science there from 1974 to 2002. Prior to her work at the endowment, Olcott served as a special consultant to former secretary of state Lawrence Eagleburger.

Anatol Lieven

Former Senior Associate

Edward C. Chow

Former Visiting Scholar