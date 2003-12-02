Georgia on the Cusp of Change

Click here for full transcript.

Panelists:

Martha Brill Olcott, Carnegie senior associate, specializes in the problems of transitions in the Caucasus.

Anatol Lieven, Carnegie senior associate and a journalist, writer, and historian, has expertise in security and international affairs issues, and in particular in the former Soviet Union.

Edward Chow, Carnegie visiting fellow, focuses on international energy policy, and has advised the Georgian government on energy issues.

Charles King , associate professor of foreign service and government at Georgetown University, has done extensive research on ethnicity and nationalism in the former Soviet Union.