Michael Swaine, Senior Associate and Co-director of the China Program will discusses his recent article in Foreign Affairs, "Trouble in Taiwan ." The essay analyzes the challenges to U.S. policy posed by the current tensions between Taiwan and China surrounding the upcoming Taiwan presidential election and national referendum. Swaine identifies the most fundamental U.S. political, security, and moral interests and considerations at play in this potentially dangerous situation, and in the overall China-Taiwan relationship. He addresses not only the potential for military conflict inherent in current trends, but also the issue of how to achieve moral clarity in dealing with the long-standing confrontation between an authoritarian China and a democratic Taiwan . Swaine argues that, from both a strategic and a moral standpoint, the U.S. should not only deter a Chinese use of force against Taiwan , but—equally important——also dissuade Taiwan's political leaders from closing off the option of eventual reunification with China .

Robert Kagan, Carnegie Endowment Senior Associate, a widely known observer of U.S. foreign policy, and author of the recently published Of Paradise and Power, comments on Swaine's presentation.

George Perkovich, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment, moderated the event.