Trouble in Taiwan?

Wed. March 17th, 2004
Washington, D.C.

Michael Swaine, Senior Associate and Co-director of the China Program will discusses his recent article in Foreign Affairs, "Trouble in Taiwan ." The essay analyzes the challenges to U.S. policy posed by the current tensions between Taiwan and China surrounding the upcoming Taiwan presidential election and national referendum. Swaine identifies the most fundamental U.S. political, security, and moral interests and considerations at play in this potentially dangerous situation, and in the overall China-Taiwan relationship. He addresses not only the potential for military conflict inherent in current trends, but also the issue of how to achieve moral clarity in dealing with the long-standing confrontation between an authoritarian China and a democratic Taiwan . Swaine argues that, from both a strategic and a moral standpoint, the U.S. should not only deter a Chinese use of force against Taiwan , but—equally important——also dissuade Taiwan's political leaders from closing off the option of eventual reunification with China .

Robert Kagan, Carnegie Endowment Senior Associate, a widely known observer of U.S. foreign policy, and author of the recently published Of Paradise and Power, comments on Swaine's presentation.

George Perkovich, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment, moderated the event.

Michael D. Swaine

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Robert Kagan

Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.