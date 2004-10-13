Eleventh Annual Meeting, Group of Fifty

The Group of Fifty (G-50) held their eleventh annual meeting in Washington, D.C. and St. Michaels, Maryland, October 13-17, 2004.

G-50 Chairman Moisés Naím and Dialogue President Peter Hakim opened the meeting and led a discussion with Fred Bergsten, Richard Haass, Bjørn Lomborg and Joseph Stiglitz.

Commentary was provided by David de Ferranti, Arminio Fraga and Mary Anastasia O'Grady.

A keynote discussion featured Newsweek International editor Fareed Zakaria.

Other speakers included former presidents Gonzálo Sánchez de Lozada (Bolivia) and Ernesto Zedillo (Mexico); pollsters Karlyn Bowman, Matthew Dowd and Stanley Greenberg; analysts Caroline Atkinson, Sergio Bendixen, Shahid Javed Burki, Jorge Gestoso, Roberto Suro, and David Rothkopf.

Under Secretary of Treasury John Taylor offered the closing keynote address in Washington. The weekend portion in St. Michaels featured a conversation with Geeta Rao Gupta and a dialogue with psychologist Norman Rosenthal.

Presently, The G-50 has its sights set on its twelfth annual meeting, which will take place in September 2005 in the People's Republic of China.