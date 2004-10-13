REQUIRED IMAGE

Eleventh Annual Meeting, Group of Fifty

Wed. October 13th, 2004

The Group of Fifty (G-50) held their eleventh annual meeting in Washington, D.C. and St. Michaels, Maryland, October 13-17, 2004.

G-50 Chairman Moisés Naím and Dialogue President Peter Hakim opened the meeting and led a discussion with Fred Bergsten, Richard Haass, Bjørn Lomborg and Joseph Stiglitz.

Commentary was provided by David de Ferranti, Arminio Fraga and Mary Anastasia O'Grady.

A keynote discussion featured Newsweek International editor Fareed Zakaria.

Other speakers included former presidents Gonzálo Sánchez de Lozada (Bolivia) and Ernesto Zedillo (Mexico); pollsters Karlyn Bowman, Matthew Dowd and Stanley Greenberg; analysts Caroline Atkinson, Sergio Bendixen, Shahid Javed Burki, Jorge Gestoso, Roberto Suro, and David Rothkopf.

Under Secretary of Treasury John Taylor offered the closing keynote address in Washington. The weekend portion in St. Michaels featured a conversation with Geeta Rao Gupta and a dialogue with psychologist Norman Rosenthal.

Presently, The G-50 has its sights set on its twelfth annual meeting, which will take place in September 2005 in the People's Republic of China.

Moisés Naím

Distinguished Fellow

Moisés Naím is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a best-selling author, and an internationally syndicated columnist.

Peter Hakim

Fred Bergsten

Richard Haass

Bjørn Lomborg

Joseph Stiglitz

Arminio Fraga

Mary Anastasia O'Grady

Fareed Zakaria

Fareed Zakaria hosts Fareed Zakaria GPS for CNN Worldwide and is a columnist for the Washington Post and a bestselling author.

Gonzálo Sánchez de Lozada

Ernesto Zedillo

Karlyn Bowman

Matthew Dowd

Stanley Greenberg

Caroline Atkinson

Sergio Bendixen

Shahid Javed Burki

Jorge Gestoso

Roberto Suro

David Rothkopf

Former Visiting Scholar

David Rothkopf was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment as well as the former CEO and editor in chief of the FP Group.

John Taylor

Geeta Rao Gupta

Norman Rosenthal