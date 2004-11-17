China's Economic Growth Prospects and Policy Challenges

China's growth over the last two years - and in particular over the past six months - has appeared at different times to be either overheated, causing global commodity price spikes, or risking a 'hard landing' potentially harmful to China's trading partners. These signals highlight uncertainty about China's medium-term and long-term growth prospects and the most important policies for ensuring continued healthy expansion. During his presentation, Dr. Keidel suggested that five major policy areas deserve the greatest attention and that progress with the most serious of these may require growth rates like those recently experienced. The challenges and policy choices, Dr. Keidel noted, further underlined the need for continued ad hoc practical measures to supplement market reform steps in areas like the financial sector. Professor Pieter Bottelier provided further commentary.