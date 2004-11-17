REQUIRED IMAGE

China's Economic Growth Prospects and Policy Challenges

Wed. November 17th, 2004
China's growth over the last two years - and in particular over the past six months - has appeared at different times to be either overheated, causing global commodity price spikes, or risking a 'hard landing' potentially harmful to China's trading partners. These signals highlight uncertainty about China's medium-term and long-term growth prospects and the most important policies for ensuring continued healthy expansion. During his presentation, Dr. Keidel suggested that five major policy areas deserve the greatest attention and that progress with the most serious of these may require growth rates like those recently experienced. The challenges and policy choices, Dr. Keidel noted, further underlined the need for continued ad hoc practical measures to supplement market reform steps in areas like the financial sector.  Professor Pieter Bottelier provided further commentary. 
Albert Keidel

Former Senior Associate, China Program

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.

Pieter Bottelier

Former Nonresident Scholar, International Economics Program

Bottelier was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s International Economics Program and senior adjunct professor of China studies at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), the Johns Hopkins University. His work currently focuses on China’s economic reform and development.