



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Albert Keidel joined the Carnegie Endowment in September 2004, after serving as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. His work at the Endowment focuses on issues relating to China’s economic system reforms, macroeconomy, regional development, and poverty reduction strategy.

Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing. Keidel has worked in China, Japan, and Korea and taught graduate economics courses on China, Japan, and economic development. He currently teaches a Georgetown University graduate course on China’s economy.

Featured Publication:

"China’s Economic Rise—Fact and Fiction," Carnegie Policy Brief (July 2008)

"China’s Economic Rise—Fact and Fiction," Technical Note (July 2008)



