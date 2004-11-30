REQUIRED IMAGE

U.S. Policy Toward Russia in the Second G.W. Bush Administration

Tue. November 30th, 2004

With the formation of a new administration in Washington, this is an opportune time to take a broad look at what the U.S. can and should do about Russia in the next four years. To that end, we have invited three eminent people to discuss this topic.

Jack F. Matlock, Jr. served as ambassador in Moscow between 1987 and 1991. He also was the George F. Kennan Professor at the Institute of Advanced Study in Princeton and has just published the book Reagan and Gorbachev: How the Cold War Ended.

Arthur A. Hartman preceded Ambassador Matlock in Moscow serving from 1981 to 1987. He is currently Chairman of the Barings fund, which actively invests in Russia.

Rose Gottemoeller, a leading expert on defense and nuclear issues in Russia, was Deputy Undersecretary for Defense and Nuclear Nonproliferation in the U.S. Department of Energy

CaucasusRussia
