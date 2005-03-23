2:00 - 3:30 pm



The United Nations Association of the United States of America and the Business Council for the United Nations held a discussion on Iran's Nuclear Program: The Challenge for Transparency. Panelists discussed the challenges posed by Iran's nuclear program including the Iran-EU talks and the possibility that US pressure will bring the issue to the UN Security Council.

Participants: Danielle Pletka, vice president of foreign & defense policy studies at American Enterprise Institute, George Perkovich, vice-president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Shaul Bakhash, professor of Iran/Persian Gulf states at George Mason University.