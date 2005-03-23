event

Iran’s Nuclear Program: The Challenge for Transparency

Wed. March 23rd, 2005
Washington, D.C.

2:00 - 3:30 pm

IMGXYZ372IMGZYX The United Nations Association of the United States of America and the Business Council for the United Nations held a discussion on Iran’s Nuclear Program: The Challenge for Transparency. Panelists discussed the challenges posed by Iran's nuclear program including the Iran-EU talks and the possibility that US pressure will bring the issue to the UN Security Council.

Participants: Danielle Pletka, vice president of foreign & defense policy studies at American Enterprise Institute, George Perkovich, vice-president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Shaul Bakhash, professor of Iran/Persian Gulf states at George Mason University.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Danielle Pletka

Danielle Pletka is a senior fellow in foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where she focuses on US foreign policy generally and the Middle East specifically.

Shaul Bakhash