New Blueprint for Non-Proliferation Regime Announced

Thu. March 3rd, 2005
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ370IMGZYXThe Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has released a new blueprint for the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, Universal Compliance: A Strategy for Nuclear Security. The final report reflects input from experts and officials in the United States and twenty countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the former Soviet states, and Russia.

The presentation by the authors summarizes the recommendations and reports on the mood of the international community vis a vis U.S. leadership on global security issues. The release of the report occurred two days before the 35th anniversary of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty entering into force. In May, the United Nations will host a review of the operation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, an event held every five years.

Click here for full-text of the report, a two-page summary, and a brochure with the priority action agenda.

Nuclear PolicyNuclear EnergyMiddle EastSouth AsiaCaucasusRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Joseph Cirincione

Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Jon Wolfsthal

Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Jon Wolfsthal was a nonresident scholar with the Nuclear Policy Program.