New Blueprint for Non-Proliferation Regime Announced

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has released a new blueprint for the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, Universal Compliance: A Strategy for Nuclear Security. The final report reflects input from experts and officials in the United States and twenty countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the former Soviet states, and Russia.

The presentation by the authors summarizes the recommendations and reports on the mood of the international community vis a vis U.S. leadership on global security issues. The release of the report occurred two days before the 35th anniversary of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty entering into force. In May, the United Nations will host a review of the operation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, an event held every five years.



Click here for full-text of the report, a two-page summary, and a brochure with the priority action agenda.