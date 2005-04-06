event

Preventing and Resolving Conflict Across the Taiwan Strait

Wed. April 6th, 2005
Beijing

IMGXYZ387IMGZYX The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the China Reform Forum held a joint conference in Beijing to discuss the prevention and resolution of conflict in the Taiwan Strait. Leading analysts from both the United States and China discussed the different dimensions of cross-strait dynamics, including non-military and military factors, as well as the views and roles of regional players -- most notably, those of the U.S.

Opening

  • Ding Kuisong, Vice Chairman, China Reform Forum
  • Michael Swaine, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Session One -- Non-Military Considerations: Evolving Trends and Policies in the U.S., China, and Taiwan

  • Ding Kuisong, China Reform Forum (chair)
  • Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Yuan Peng, China Institution of Contemporary International Relations

Session Two -- Military Considerations: Conflict Scenarios and War Avoidance

  • Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (chair)
  • Michael O'Hanlon, Brookings Institution
  • Liu Hong, Institute of Taiwan Studies, CASS

Session Three -- Regional Perspectives: Attitudes toward Conflict and Future Implications

  • Ruan Zongze, China Institute of International Studies (chair)
  • Ashley Tellis, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Men Honghua, Institute of International Strategic Studies, Central Party School

Session Four -- America's Role in the Evolution of Cross-Strait Situation

  • Michael O'Hanlon, Brookings Institution (chair)
  • Xue Fukang, China Reform Forum
  • Pan Zhenqiang, National Defense University
Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Michael O’Hanlon is a senior fellow and director of research in the Foreign Policy studies program at Brookings; his new book is The Art of War in an Age of Peace: U.S. Grand Strategy and Resolute Restraint.

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Pan Zhenqiang is the director of the Research Institute for Strategy and Management at the Central University of Finance and Economics in China, as well as an executive member of the council of the China Reform Forum.