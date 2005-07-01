REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

event

China: Things Get Ugly

Fri. July 1st, 2005
Washington, D.C.

The Carnegie China Program hosted a presentation by Jonathan Anderson, Chief Economist for Asia, UBS, during which he provided an assessment of current developments in China and the region. Albert Keidel of the Carnegie Endowment served as commentator and moderator.

Jonathan Anderson, Chief Economist for Asia, UBS, is based in Hong Kong. His recent analyses include "The New Deflationary China," "Wrong Ideas about Chinese Rates," and "The End of the China Love Affair," recently published in the Far Eastern Economic Review. Mr. Anderson was the IMF Resident Representative in Beijing from 1996 to 1999, after which he moved to the IMF office in Moscow before joining first Goldman Sachs as its Chief China Economist and then UBS in his current position. Mr. Anderson pursued doctoral studies in economics at Harvard University and speaks and reads both Russian and Mandarin Chinese fluently.

EconomyTradeMilitaryForeign PolicyChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jonathan Anderson

Albert Keidel

Former Senior Associate, China Program

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.