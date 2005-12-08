China's RMB: Is it Seriously Under-Valued and Unfairly Manipulated?

While the U.S. Treasury Department has exercised great patience regarding China’s adoption of a more flexible exchange rate system, some members of Congress want China to make a larger revaluation. Is China’s renminbi seriously under-valued and unfairly manipulated?IMGXYZ439IMGZYX

On December 8, 2005, the Carnegie Endowment’s China Program hosted a lively debate on this topic. Carnegie’s Albert Keidel argued that the renminbi is not seriously under-valued, and is therefore not unfairly manipulated. Morris Goldstein, of the Institute for International Economics, disagreed strongly, arguing that the renminbi is both very under-valued and unfairly manipulated in violation of IMF codes of conduct. American Enterprise Institute’s Desmond Lachman moderated the debate.