REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

event

Promoting the Rule of Law Abroad: Are We There Yet?

Wed. February 1st, 2006
Washington, D.C.

During the last ten years an almost universal consensus has taken hold in Western policy circles that promoting the rule of law around the world is vital to a host of crucial enterprises, including democracy promotion, economic development, and anti-terrorism. And almost every bilateral and multilateral aid organization is now carrying out rule-of-law aid programs.

Yet fundamental questions about this burgeoning field remain open. Are different rule-of-law programs based on a common conception of the goal? Should they be? Has there emerged a set of clear best practices on which aid providers can rely? Can rule of law promotion really make a difference in the many troubled societies where it is carried out? In short, is this new field on the way to becoming a coherent endeavor capable of fulfilling the many hopes and expectations invested in it?

Drawing from his new book, Promoting the Rule of Law Abroad: In Search of Knowledge, Carnegie's Thomas Carothers participates in a discussion of these issues with moderator James Michel, senior counsel, DPK Consulting; Lisa Bhansali, senior public sector specialist, World Bank; Rachel Kleinfeld, director, Truman National Security Project; and Neil Kritz, director, Rule of Law Program, U.S. Institute of Peace

Political ReformDemocracyNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

James Michel

Lisa Bhansali

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Neil Kritz