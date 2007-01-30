REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

event

Debating the “Sequencing Fallacy”

Tue. January 30th, 2007
Washington, D.C.

Presenter:
Thomas Carothers, Vice President, Carnegie Endowment

Discussants:
Jack Snyder, Professor of Political Science, Columbia University; co-author of Electing to Fight: Why Emerging Democracies Go to War

Francis Fukuyama, Bernard L. Schwartz Professor of International Political Economy, The Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies Johns Hopkins University

Moderator:
Marc F. Plattner, Editor, Journal of Democracy

Thomas Carothers' recent Journal of Democracy article, “How Democracies Emerge: The ‘Sequencing' Fallacy,” is a critical response to the viewpoint that certain preconditions –especially a well-functioning state and the rule of law– should be in place before a country attempts democratization. In this debate Carothers expanded on his core arguments about the relative compatibility of authoritarianism versus democracy with rule-of-law development and state-building, exploring cases ranging from El Savador and Nigeria to Egypt and Iraq.  Jack Snyder emphasized the high costs of failed democratization and suggested that the United States and other international actors should give less priority to elections in their democracy promotion efforts. Francis Fukuyama drew attention to democracy's relation to good governance and state-building, stressing that state consolidation is a long, arduous process. Marc Plattner moderated the session.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyForeign PolicyNorth AmericaMiddle EastNorth AfricaEgyptIraqSouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Jack Snyder

Francis Fukuyama

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Francis Fukuyama is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where his research focuses on democratization and international political economy.

Marc Plattner