The China Program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace co-sponsored the International Conference on PLA Affairs, held in Taipei, Taiwan from November 29th to December 1st. This annual conference on the Chinese military, organized by the Council for Advanced Policy Studies in Taipei (Taiwan's leading research institute on Chinese military affairs), has been held for nearly 20 years. Carnegie has been a co-sponsor of the conference for the past several years, under the direction of Senior Associate Michael D. Swaine. Other co-sponsors include the RAND Corporation and, for the first time this year, the Institute for National Strategic Studies of the National Defense University. Participants included many of the top specialists on PLA affairs in the U.S. and Taiwan.



The conference theme this year was “The Chinese Navy: Expanding Capabilities, Evolving Roles?” Many excellent papers were presented examining the growing capabilities and expanding roles of the PLA Navy from a wide variety of perspectives: in historical and regional contexts; as a factor in PRC statecraft and national-security decisionmaking; in the areas of personnel, strategy and doctrine, force structure, shipbuilding, and “informationization”; and with regard to the critical PLAN mission of anti-access/area denial. An edited volume derived from the conference papers will be published in 2008.