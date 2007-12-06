event

The Millennium Challenge Corporation and Democracy Promotion

Thu. December 6th, 2007
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ823IMGZYXOn December 6, 2007, the Democracy and Rule of Law Project hosted a panel to discuss the paper "MCC and the Long Term Goal of Deepening Democracy" by Alicia Phillips Mandaville of the MCC.

Political ReformDemocracy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ambassador John J. Danilovich

Alicia Mandaville

Morton Halperin

Jennifer Windsor

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.