event

Pakistan: More Effective Counterterrorism

Fri. January 25th, 2008
London

IMGXYZ943IMGZYXOn January 25 at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis presented the findings of his Carnegie report, Pakistan and the War on Terror: Conflicted Goals, Compromised Performance. In the immediate follow-up to President Pervez Musharraf's keynote speech at RUSI, Tellis and Carnegie Visiting Scholar Frederic Grare provided first-hand commentary on Pakistan’s political environment, the February elections, relations with the United States, and greater regional implications, including the campaign in Afghanistan. Alexander Neill, Head of Asia Security Programme (RUSI), chaired the event.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyForeign PolicyEUNorth AmericaUnited StatesAfghanistanPakistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Frederic Grare

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Frédéric Grare was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on Indo-Pacific dynamics, the search for a security architecture, and South Asia Security issues.

Alexander Neill