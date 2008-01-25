Pakistan: More Effective Counterterrorism

IMGXYZ943IMGZYXOn January 25 at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis presented the findings of his Carnegie report, Pakistan and the War on Terror: Conflicted Goals, Compromised Performance. In the immediate follow-up to President Pervez Musharraf's keynote speech at RUSI, Tellis and Carnegie Visiting Scholar Frederic Grare provided first-hand commentary on Pakistan’s political environment, the February elections, relations with the United States, and greater regional implications, including the campaign in Afghanistan. Alexander Neill, Head of Asia Security Programme (RUSI), chaired the event.