Is NATO up to the Afghan Challenge? Expectations for the Bucharest Meeting

Mon. March 24th, 2008
Washington, D.C.

Ali A. Jalali, distinguished professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies at the National Defense University, spoke about NATO's record in Afghanistan just ahead of the NATO summit in Bucharest. Despite the difficult task of state-building in an environment of violence, Jalali said that victory in Afghanistan is possible, but not through "business as usual." To date, NATO partners have undertaken "separate and fragmented actions," he said; if NATO is to be successful in Afghanistan, it must adopt a long-term, nationally coordinated, and holistic strategy.

Ali Jalali

Frederic Grare

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Frédéric Grare was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on Indo-Pacific dynamics, the search for a security architecture, and South Asia Security issues.