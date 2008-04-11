Symposium on Nuclear Nonproliferation and Global Politics

In commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the historic Glassboro Summit, when U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson met with Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin, Rowan University held a symposium on nuclear nonproliferation on April 11, 2008, to explore why, with much discussion in academic circles and think tanks about nuclear proliferation, there is so little discussion within the global political arena.



Rose Gottemoeller, Director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, served on a nonproliferation panel moderated by former CBS anchor Dan Rather, who was a reporter at the Glassboro Summit in 1967. She was joined by William Potter, Director of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, and Joseph Cirincione, President of the Ploughshares Fund.



