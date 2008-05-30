event

The Future of Missile Defense in U.S. Strategy and Policy

Fri. May 30th, 2008
Moscow

IMGXYZ910IMGZYXJoseph Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund, and Philip E. Coyle, senior advisor at the Center for Defense Information came to the Carnegie Moscow Center to present papers on the need for the United States and Russia to undertake a joint study on the capabilities of anti-missile defense systems (AMD). As Cirincione noted, without cooperation in this area, AMD development could adversely affect U.S.-Russia relations and undercut strategic stability.

The audio recording of the event includes both English and Russian language speakers.

Foreign PolicyCaucasusRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Philip Coyle

Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation