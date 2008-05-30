The Future of Missile Defense in U.S. Strategy and Policy

IMGXYZ910IMGZYXJoseph Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund, and Philip E. Coyle, senior advisor at the Center for Defense Information came to the Carnegie Moscow Center to present papers on the need for the United States and Russia to undertake a joint study on the capabilities of anti-missile defense systems (AMD). As Cirincione noted, without cooperation in this area, AMD development could adversely affect U.S.-Russia relations and undercut strategic stability.



The audio recording of the event includes both English and Russian language speakers.