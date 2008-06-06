Inside Iraq: A Briefing with Iraqi Parliamentarians

The Carnegie Endowment, in conjunction with the American Friends Services Committee, hosted a discussion with two members of parliament in Iraq: Sheikh Khalaf Al-Ulayyan of the Iraqi National Dialogue Council, and Dr. Nadim Al-Jaberi of the Shiite Islamic Virtue Party.



Concerning the political reconciliation process, Jaberi said that there needs to be a dialogue in good faith between political parties and those outside of the political process. The political parties should support national amnesty and eliminate sectarian quotas. Those outside the political process must refrain from targeting civilians and using extremist discourse. They should accept elections as the only legitimate path to power.



Ulayyan added that the reconciliation process must include all parties including the Ba’ath party. Reconciliation should involve implementation of general amnesty for those who have not attacked civilians as well as assistance for the millions of Iraqi refugees and the internally displaced. In addition, there is a need to improve the regulation of the oil sector and encourage exploration in new fields through the draft oil and gas law. Jaberi responded that the draft oil law must address the production sharing agreements and privatization measures, which currently favor foreign investors at the expense of Iraqi oil companies and the Iraqi people.



In the question and answer session, Ulayyan and Jaberi addressed issues including the positions of the next U.S. president, effect of U.S. troop withdrawal, the Status of Forces Agreement being negotiated, outside mediators, local elections in Iraq, and oil smuggling. Marina Ottaway from the Carnegie Endowment moderated the session.