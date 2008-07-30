REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

event

The State of Democracy in the World and the Western Efforts to Promote It: Why Has Progress Stopped?

Wed. July 30th, 2008
Moscow

“The first decade of the 21st century has been difficult and often frustrating with respect to democracy and democracy promotion.” Thomas Carothers, vice president for studies, attributes high oil prices, Islamic extremism in some democratic countries and the success of the authoritarian model of economic and political development in China to the slow down in the spread of democracy. The Carnegie Moscow center held a round table discussion with Thomas Carothers to highlight these important factors and to discuss the state of democracy in the world and the Western effort to promote it.

Political ReformDemocracyCaucasusRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Evgeny Satanowski

Boris Makarenko

Sergei Markov

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution. Ambassador Gottemoeller served as the deputy secretary general of NATO from 2016 to 2019. 