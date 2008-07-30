The State of Democracy in the World and the Western Efforts to Promote It: Why Has Progress Stopped?

“The first decade of the 21st century has been difficult and often frustrating with respect to democracy and democracy promotion.” Thomas Carothers, vice president for studies, attributes high oil prices, Islamic extremism in some democratic countries and the success of the authoritarian model of economic and political development in China to the slow down in the spread of democracy. The Carnegie Moscow center held a round table discussion with Thomas Carothers to highlight these important factors and to discuss the state of democracy in the world and the Western effort to promote it.