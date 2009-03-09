At time when it is increasingly necessary for Russia to act as a global player, Moscow's self-assertive foreign policy isolates it from the international community. Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev has proposed holding a conference on the creation of a new European security treaty that would integrate Russia into the European security space. This proposal has been met with doubt in the West. Carnegie Europe convened a panel of experts to provide their anaylsis of the proposal, and of the future of Europe-U.S.-Russia relations.

At a public debate, Bobo Lo, Director of the Russia and China Programmes at the Centre for European Reform; H.E. Zoltan Martinusz, Hungarian Ambassador to NATO; and Dmitri Trenin, Director of the Carnegie Moscow Centre, discussed what a common European security space would look like, and how it could be created. Fabrice Pothier, Director of Carnegie Europe chaired the event.

Highlights Include…