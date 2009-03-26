An Alternative Strategy for the Afghan War

IMGXYZ1154IMGZYXThe debate in Washington and European capitals has recently centered on how many more troops will be sent to Afghanistan in 2009 as part of a military surge. Gilles Dorronsoro, Afghanistan expert and visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment, argued that such a tactical adjustment is unlikely to make much of a difference in a country where the basic population-to-troops ratio is estimated at approximately 430 people per foreign soldier.

The real question is how combat troops should be used. The West faces two choices: continue playing offense by going after the Taliban, especially in the south and the east, and spreading troops thin; or adopt a new strategy focused on protecting strategic sites, namely, urban centers and key roads, to allow for the development of a strong core of Afghan institutions.

At a discussion, co-hosted with the Royal United Services Insitute (RUSI) Dorronsoro advocated for the latter strategy. Fabrice Pothier, Director of Carnegie Europe, and Michael Codner, Director of the Military Sciences Department at RUSI, co-chaired the event.

Highlights include…