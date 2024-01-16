



Gilles Dorronsoro is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Gilles Dorronsoro, formerly a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment, is an expert on Afghanistan, Turkey, and South Asia. His research focuses on security and political development in Afghanistan, particularly the role of the International Security Assistance Force, the necessary steps for a viable government in Kabul, and the conditions necessary for withdrawal scenarios.

Previously, Dorronsoro was a professor of political science at the Sorbonne in Paris and the Institute of Political Studies in Rennes. He also served as the scientific coordinator at the French Institute of Anatolian Studies in Istanbul, Turkey.

He is the co-founder and editor of the South Asian Multidisciplinary Academic Journal and the European Journal of Turkish Studies. He is the author of Revolution Unending: Afghanistan, 1979 to the Present (Columbia University Press, 2005), and La révolution afghane, des communistes aux Taleban (Karthala Publishers 2000), and he is editor of La Turquie conteste. Régime sécuritaire et mobilisations sociales (Editions du CNRS, 2005).

Dorronsoro is an associate member of the French Institute of Anatolian Studies.



