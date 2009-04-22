Pushing the Reset Button in U.S.-Russian Relations?

IMGXYZ1249IMGZYXWith U.S.-Russia relations now at a critical juncture, it is ever more crucial to identify ways in which to improve bilateral relations. Institute for National Strategic Studies’ Eugene B. Rumer and Georgetown University’s Angela E. Stent joined the Carnegie Endowment to present the conclusions of a bi-partisan study, “Repairing U.S.-Russian Relations: A Long Road Ahead,” that focuses precisely on this issue. Carnegie’s James Collins participated in the study and moderated the discussion.

Importance of Russian Cooperation

While some skeptics argue that the U.S. no longer needs Russian support, Rumer and Stent presented several areas where Russian cooperation remain vital for achieving American goals. Some of these areas include:

Ending both Iran’s and North Korea’s nuclear programs;



Enacting new arms-control agreements;



Ensuring a safe and continuous supply of oil and gas;



Delivering supplies to Afghanistan;



Cooperating within the post-Soviet region;



Combating global warming.

Recommendations

Proposals on the way in which the U.S. should go about improving its relations with Russia included: