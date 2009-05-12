Finding the Right Grand Strategy in Afghanistan

Following the trilateral summit between Presidents Karzai, Zardari and Obama, the Carnegie Endowment hosted Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United States, Said T. Jawad, Senator Joseph Lieberman, and a panel of leading regional experts to discuss the strategies needed for military success and lasting political stability in Afghanistan, and the challenges facing the international community in Pakistan. The conference marked the launch of Ashley J. Tellis’ new report, “Reconciling with the Taliban? Towards an Alternative Grand Strategy in Afghanistan,” which argues against negotiating with the group and favors reaffirming the goal of building a stable Afghan state.



Highlights:

The Parameters for Negotiation: Said T. Jawad, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Washington, rejected negotiations with the Taliban at present, arguing that a dialogue should be conducted from a position of strength, not weakness. Afghans still approve of the international forces in Afghanistan and only tolerate the Taliban because they doubt the commitment of the international coalition and the Afghan government’s ability to provide security.

Rolling Back the Taliban’s Gains in Afghanistan and Pakistan: Senator Joseph Lieberman detailed the steps needed to decisively defeat the Taliban, highlighting the need for an overhaul of the U.S. military command structure in Afghanistan. Pakistan must recognize extremist groups as an existential threat, not potential instruments against India.

Success in Afghanistan: Searching for the Right Formula: In a discussion moderated by the Washington Post’s Jackson Diehl, panelists offered insights on the administration’s new policy in Afghanistan and made recommendations for the future: